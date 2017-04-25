Le Tour De Cuisine – Hospitality Action’s Cotswold Cycle Challenge!

Industry charity Hospitality Action is delighted to launch its third annual Le Tour de Cuisine – Cotswold Cycle Challenge, kindly sponsored by Zenith Hygiene Group Plc, which passes through picturesque Cotswold villages and countryside on Monday 5th June.

Hospitality Action offers a crucial lifeline to people of all ages, working and retired, from the hospitality industry. See just one example of how Hospitality Action has helped here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peWDO8FeRIk. As it tries to raise a record breaking sum of money in its 180th anniversary year, Hospitality Action is calling on hospitality industry professionals and cycling enthusiasts to take part in the Challenge to raise money for the charity.

Starting and finishing at the beautiful Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, there are four routes to choose from. The Short Ride, at 20 miles, is perfect for those who fancy a leisurely cycle, taking in the magnificent beauty that the Cotswolds has to offer. For those who are up for more of a challenge, Hospitality Action has also planned two Mid Routes at 40 and 60 miles; and if that’s not tough enough, then the long route at 100 miles might be more to your flavour.

Along the way, there will be feeding stations at Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa, Whatley Manor and The Swan at Southrop, which will offer an array of delicious delights kindly arranged by local hotels.

Ringo Francis, CEO Zenith Hygiene Group says: “We are delighted to sponsor Hospitality Action’s Le Tour De Cuisine for the third year running and help raise funds for this essential charity. We are purposely offering four different routes to deliver an inclusive event for all levels of cycle enthusiast. It really is a great way to set yourself a challenge’’.

Michele Mella, passionate cyclist and Barnsley House & Village Pub General Manager says: “The Cotswold Cycle Challenge is a fantastic event, you not only get to test your stamina and physical strength, you also have the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful Cotswold countryside and its charming roads and villages, along with meeting fellow colleagues within the industry.”

The event is a brilliant way to get out, get active and support the industry’s charity with colleagues. The registration fee is £30, with a minimum of £100 sponsorship required to raise those much-needed funds for Hospitality Action’s cause.

Show your support for Hospitality Action by working up a sweat! For further information and to book your place, please visit http://www.hospitalityaction.org.uk/event/the-cotswold-cycle-challenge-cotswolds-monday-5th-june-2017/ or email Astrid@hospitalityaction.org.uk