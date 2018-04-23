Lebanese Restaurant Chain Makes UK Debut With Launch Of Three Restaurants

Canadian restaurant chain, Paramount Lebanese Kitchen, launched in the UK earlier this month opening three restaurants in London.

Adding to its 60+ restaurants across Canada, North America and the Middle East, the new venues include its UK flagship on Gloucester Road (Kensington) as well as sites in Paddington and Brixton.

It comes as the company plans to open an additional 26 restaurants worldwide this year – bringing its total store count to 80 by the end of 2018 – including the UK, Europe, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.

The company, which specialises in providing a “fresh, healthy and authentic Lebanese dining experience”, has opened the doors of its flagship UK restaurant in Gloucester Road, acquired by Simon Carson, of SC&Co retained property agents. At the same time, it has opened outlets in London Street in Paddington, and Coldharbour Lane, Brixton. Founded in Ontario in 1997, Paramount has more than 60 locations across Canada, the US and Middle East.

It provides traditional Lebanese food that is 100% halal. Plans are under way to open an additional 26 locations globally, with further expansion across the UK and Europe, as well as in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf. The chain is expected to have more than 80 restaurants worldwide by the end of the year.

Founder and chief executive Mohamed Fakih said: “We are delighted to be bringing the Paramount experience to London. With the opening of these three restaurants, which marks the start of our planned expansion in the UK and Europe, guests will appreciate the quality and authentic cuisine Paramount has to offer. The UK is an exciting new opportunity for us and our aim is to bring a unique Lebanese dining experience to guests who may not yet have had the chance to experience Middle Eastern cuisine in the Paramount environment.”