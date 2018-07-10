Leisurebench Announce New Products

CARINO HPL TABLE TOPS

Brand new high pressure laminate Carino table tops that are extremely tough and resistant to UV, cigarette burns, scratching and high or low temperatures. There are several designs in a modern or contemporary style. The sleek 12mm thick table tops can be fitted to any of our bases at no extra cost and are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

NEW MADRID COLLECTION

Our new Madrid collection comes in various combinations ranging from sofa sets and coffee tables to bar chairs and tables. All are made from weather resistant resin reinforced with glass fibre for extra strength and durability. The range has the aesthetic appeal of rattan, but will never unravel, rust or decay and is suitable for outdoor and indoor use.

GUERNSEY PICNIC TABLES

The new Guernsey picnic tables are designed to be more user friendly than traditional ‘A’ Frame picnic tables making it easier to sit on or alight from them. They come in three sizes and are made from 32mm thick FSC pine.

For further details visit our website www.leisurebench.co.uk or telephone 01949 862920. Email:sales@leisurebench.co.uk.