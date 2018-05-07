LeisureBench – Quality, Value and Great Service!

We’re an industry-leading trade supplier of quality outdoor furniture, offering unrivalled care and service for our customers. LeisureBench was established in 2001 and we have grown into one of the country’s leading suppliers of outdoor products.

Our furniture is selected for strength, longevity, quality and value. We source direct from manufacturers worldwide and work closely with them to ensure that both our ethical standards of production and our high environmental demands for sustainability are met.

We are also participants in LOFA’s ‘Made Aware’ scheme which focusses primarily on sustainable forrestry.

We are situated in the very heart of the UK and with over 100,000 square feet of warehousing we can ensure a reliable supply and fast delivery wherever and whenever you need us.