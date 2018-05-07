LATEST NEWS
Home / Products & Services / LeisureBench – Quality, Value and Great Service!

LeisureBench – Quality, Value and Great Service!

Posted by: News in Products & Services May 7, 2018

We’re an industry-leading trade supplier of quality outdoor furniture, offering unrivalled care and service for our customers. LeisureBench was established in 2001 and we have grown into one of the country’s leading suppliers of outdoor products.

Our furniture is selected for strength, longevity, quality and value. We source direct from manufacturers worldwide and work closely with them to ensure that both our ethical standards of production and our high environmental demands for sustainability are met.

We are also participants in LOFA’s ‘Made Aware’ scheme which focusses primarily on sustainable forrestry.

We are situated in the very heart of the UK and with over 100,000 square feet of warehousing we can ensure a reliable supply and fast delivery wherever and whenever you need us.

Tagged with:

About News

© Copyright 2018, RBC Publishing Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
x

Check Also

By The Fire – Keeping You Warm For Over 40 Years

By The Fire is a leading supplier of fireplaces, gas fires, electric fires, hole in the wall fires and wood burning stoves. Representing all ...