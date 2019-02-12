Levy Consultation Ludicrous, Says UKHospitality

UKHospitality has criticised Redbridge Council’s decision to consult on the introduction of a late-night levy.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “It is ridiculous that we are still having a conversation about the non-existent merits of the late-night levy and councils are still considering introducing it. The House of Lords Licensing Committee stated that it had limited benefits to policing and managing the late-night economy and recommended that it should be abolished.

“It is even more ludicrous that, at a time of near-unprecedented political and economic turmoil, Redbridge Council should seek to pile more costs on hard-working and valuable businesses in their area.

“If the levy is introduced, there is a very real possibility that venues will be squeezed out of the areas altogether.