Licensee Couple Celebrate 25 Years At Ye Olde Withy Trees Pub

Bob and Jane Burns, licensees of Robinsons Brewery’s bustling Ye Olde Withy Trees pub situated in Bamber Bridge, Preston, recently celebrated 25 years at their favourite pub. The duo marked their special occasion with fun-filled events which ran from the 10th – 13th November, which combined live music, a mouth-watering BBQ, and to top it all off, Darth Vader and one of his legendary Storm Troopers swung by to say hello.

Jane explains: “We had a heated marquee in the back, along with a bouncy castle for the kids. On the Friday night our live music was from Deepwater Blue who are a young, talented indie rock band. Saturday early evening we had a visit from Darth Vader and one of his Storm Troopers – our customers loved having their photos taken with them and Darth Vader even pulled a couple of pints of Robinsons’ seasonal beer, Dark Vader. We had live music from Nick Spencer who is an accomplished guitarist and vocalist, followed later by The Lost Heads who are a four-piece Indie Rock Covers Band. We had lots of live music and entertainment from Tommy Dobson and then Dave Kenny on Sunday, too. Customers received complimentary wine, liqueurs and food and obviously got to taste our special ‘Robbin’ Bob’s’ beer. All in all, we all had a great weekend of entertainment and fun!”

To make their ‘silver’ anniversary extra special, Robinsons designed and created a one-off personalised pump clip, for Jane and Bob to proudly display on their bar. The pump clip paid tribute to long serving licensee Bob and encompassed a touch of light-hearted humour, being named “Robbin’ Bobs” (one of the pub’s many nicknames), with Bob dressed up as an animated burglar.

When asked why the couple have stayed at the pub for so long, Bob said: “I suppose the reason we’ve been here all this time is that no day is the same. The challenges we meet keep us on our toes and the great customers and friends we have met and made over the years continue to make our job such a pleasure. Robinsons never fail to offer us their support whenever we need it, so working with such an accommodating brewery definitely adds to the list. It’s crazy to think we’ve been at Ye Olde Withy Trees for a quarter of a century but I can honestly say it’s the best decision we’ve ever made. It’s not just a job, it’s our home and we look forward to many more happy years here.”