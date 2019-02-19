Literally Raising The Roof: At Hilton’s New And Exclusive Tower Of London Bar

Canopies UK were contacted by The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel – Tower of London to create Savage Garden – a 8,870 sq ft exclusive rooftop bar, featuring a cocktail lounge, dining areas, private spaces and two outdoor terraces.

At 12-storeys high, the new bar was at the mercy of the weather, so Canopies UK were called upon to install one of their Cantabria canopies, which features six retractable roofs that can be opened and closed independently of each other at the touch of a button.

“The canopy’s a real head-turning feature and enables the terrace to be transformed from an al fresco summer hotspot into a winter events space for private hire and seasonal pop-ups quickly and easily,” explains Jason Eastwood, Managing Director of Canopies UK.

The canopy also features integrated guttering, LED lighting, heating and fixed and vertical sliding glass screens that can be retracted or partially or fully closed.

The hotel’s General Manager, Bernadette Gilligan, said: “Come rain or shine, guests can enjoy everything from drinks to private events in the space as the retractable canopy – designed and built as bespoke for Savage Garden – means that the terrace can be cosy and covered during winter, and the perfect suntrap come summer.”

For the full project details, visit www.canopiesuk.co.uk/casestudies/doubletree-by-hilton-savage-garden/. To discuss your canopy requirements with Canopies UK, call 01254 777 002 or email info@canopiesuk.co.uk.