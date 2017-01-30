Llandudno Hotel Named World’s #1 Hotel For Best Service In 15th Annual Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards

Two Llandudno hotels and a Dorset B&B are celebrating being been awarded some of the most prestigious world titles in this year’s 2017 Travellers’ Choice® awards for hotels, announced today by the travel planning and booking site, TripAdvisor.

Lawton Court in Llandudno – where room rates start from just £78 a night – beat a host of luxury hotels around the world to claim the world number one spot in the Best Service category. And in an incredible double victory for the seaside town of Llandudno, The Elm Tree Hotel – situated less than 500 feet from Lawton Court – scooped the prize for the world’s best rated Bargain hotel.

And to complete the treble, the UK can celebrate being home to the world’s best rated B&B – with Bindon Bottom B&B in Lulworth Cove, Dorset, claiming the coveted crown.

In their 15th year, the highly-anticipated awards highlight the world’s most outstanding properties in the categories of Top Hotels Overall, Luxury, Bargain, Small, Service, B&Bs and Inns, Romance and Family. The 2017 Travellers’ Choice® award winners were determined based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travellers worldwide.

“Unlike other hospitality awards, these are based on feedback from actual guests over the past year, which is what makes them so prized within the industry. With rooms at winning hotels notorious for selling out shortly after our annual announcement, travellers wishing to experience these world class hotels for themselves will need to book quickly if they want to find out why they earned such rave reviews throughout the year from fellow travellers,” commented Hayley Coleman, TripAdvisor spokesperson.

Forget Mayfair, head to Llandudno if you want to experience the world’s best hotel service

When it comes to the title of world’s best hotel for service, you might imagine a world famous luxury establishment would scoop the award, but you’d be wrong. In fact, this year the esteemed award goes to a modest family-run hotel in Llandudno, the Lawton Court. Proving there’s no need for a celeb bank balance to enjoy the best service, rooms at Lawton Court are on offer for just £78 per night.

Open since 2014, the day-to-day running of the Lawton Court Hotel is a family affair, with husband and wife Scott and Hannah Lawton-Jones taking the helm. Next-door is the Lawton Court Hotel’s older sister, Lauriston Court Hotel, which is run by Scott’s parents Carol-Lynn and Ian Robbins. No stranger to the Travellers’ Choice Awards either, Lauriston Court was named #1 hotel in the world for service in 2013, the success of which allowed the family to open Lawton Court just a year later.

The art of offering fantastic service is clearly in the DNA of the Robbins/Lawton-Jones family and it seems there’s no stopping them as they have now branched into the restaurant business as well.

Taking a back seat behind its younger sister this year but still a winner in its own right, Lauriston Court continues to shine as it is named fifth best hotel in the UK for service and third best for a bargain.

Hannah and Scott Lawton-Jones, Owners of Lawton Court Hotel, Llandudno said, “Since opening the doors to Lawton Court in April 2014, to say things have been busy is an understatement! We are so grateful and lucky to have welcomed so many lovely guests to stay over the last three years and not forgetting the fantastic hardworking team we have that share the same principles as us…we are here to help and that’s what we love to do! We’re very much looking forward to the future.”

Dorset home to number one B&B in the world

The UK is still the king of the B&Bs with Bindon Bottom B&B in Lulworth Cove, Dorset taking the honour of world’s best B&B this year. Home to five of the world’s top 10, South Lodge Guest House in Bridlington, Swallows Rest Bed & Breakfast in Brigstock, Thornleigh Guest House in Keswick and West by Five Guest House in St Ives rank third, fifth, eighth and ninth in the world respectively.

Lisa and Clive Orchard, Owners of Bindon Bottom B&B, Lulworth Cove said, “We are genuinely appreciative to be recognised again in this year’s Travellers’ Choice Awards, and we want to sincerely thank all of our guests for reviewing us so kindly. We really do feel so grateful to be able to meet and accommodate guests from all over the world, who have come to Lulworth Cove to experience England’s spectacular World Heritage Listed Jurassic Coastline. Helping our guests to have the best possible experience of Dorset is of utmost importance to us, and so it’s genuinely heart-warming to be recognised by them for what we do.”