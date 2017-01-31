Local Alcohol Action Areas – BBPA Welcomes Phase Two

The BBPA has welcomed the second round of the Home Office’s Local Alcohol Action Areas. The two-year Programme was previously announced in the Home Office’s Modern Crime Prevention Strategy. The aims are to reduce alcohol-related crime and disorder and diversify local night time economies through strong partnerships between local authorities, the police, health partners and businesses.

BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds comments:

“The BBPA welcomes the next phase of the LAAAs which aims to reduce alcohol-related crime and disorder and diversify local night time economies through strong partnerships between local authorities, the police, health partners and businesses. It is great to see the scheme expanding and it is a strong endorsement that partnership working in this area delivers results.

“The BBPA, along with Drinkaware and National Pubwatch, is a key supporter of Local Alcohol Partnerships and is already undertaking activity to raise awareness of the law surrounding serving drunks; a key focus area in the Home Office Strategy, and we look forward to working with the new LAAAs on this initiative. Brewers and pub operators also look forward to working with agencies and stakeholders at a local level to tackle any problems in the night-time economy. This is certainly the best way forward.”