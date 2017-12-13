Local Hotel Teams Up With Stafford Food Bank This Christmas

Best Western Tillington Hall in Stafford has announced that they will be teaming up with ‘House of Bread’ Stafford food bank, to help keep up with the drastic increase in people visiting food banks in times of hardship.

The Stafford charity, ‘House of Bread’ have just launched a winter campaign which aims to make the vulnerable and homeless, more comfortable when they visit their food bank. The charity aim to provide something to everyone in need; from those who don’t have a home, those who are socially isolated and struggle with loneliness, to those who have to choose to either eat or heat their home.

House of Bread’s winter campaign includes the implementation of washing facilities – a shower and a wet room so those who visit House of Bread can wash and clean, washing machines and tumble driers so that they can have clean, dry clothing, and case workers to provide a link between what they can provide, and giving help to those in need.

Andrew Sanders, regional general manager at the Best Western Tillington Hall has said, “We are working in partnership to support this local organisation to supplement people who need extra help. We look forward to working with House of Bread to help the community over the Christmas period. We all know how tight things can get around Christmas time, and want our community to know that we do care, and it feels really nice to have an opportunity to give back”.

The success the hotel has seen over the years has been largely down to its clients and customers, and of course the local people who hold events, come for dinner and more, so Tillington Hall wants to ‘give back’ at this time of year which is a financial struggle for many. They have set up a food donation point in one of their public areas where guests, staff and the local public are urged to make donations of food, clothing and toiletries along with what the Best Western branded hotel will put forward.