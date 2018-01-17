Local Hotels Help To Prevent Spread Of Deadly Alabama Rot

To help prevent the spread of the deadly canine disease, Alabama Rot, the Best Western Tillington Hall Hotel in Stafford and the Best Western Crewe Arms Hotel are urging doggy holiday goers and passers-by to stop for a quick rinse down. The hotel have announced that they are now providing facilities for dog owners to wash their pup’s paws as a preventative measure against the disease.

Alabama Rot is a potentially fatal disease affecting dogs of all genders, breeds, and ages, and has been identified across most of the UK over the past four years. The cause of the disease is still unknown. The disease acts fast, damaging dogs’ blood vessels, as well as the kidneys, and there is still no known cure. According to vets, the best way to avoid the disease is to wash the paws after a walk, and check for symptoms such as lesions on the legs, chest and abdomen.

With outbreaks confirmed across the UK, the team at the dog-friendly hotel are keen to do their bit to try and ensure that the disease claims as few of ‘mans-best-friends’ lives as possible within their area.

Andrew Sanders, regional general manager at the Best Western Tillington Hall Hotel and Crewe Arms Hotel, part of management group Hospitality First, said “We’re eager to not only help to spread the word about this awful disease, but to do whatever we can to try and prevent it too. As a nation of dog lovers, it’s imperative that people are educated about how to take care of our canine best friends. By opening our tap for use by both our residents and passers-by, we’re hoping people will take up the opportunity to wash their dogs’ paws and try to stop the spread of Alabama Rot”.

According to Vets4Pets, it’s thought that the disease is picked up on the paws and legs of dogs on muddy walks. They suggest the following tips to help prevent the spread of Alabama Rot:

Wash off woodland mud

Check for signs (legions on a dogs paws, nose, legs, chest and tongue)

If in doubt, call a vet.

Unfortunately, if the disease is not spotted early enough, it can lead to sudden, and potentially fatal, kidney failure.