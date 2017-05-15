Local Musicians Wanted For National Music Competition

Musical maestros from across the UK are being encouraged to enter a national music talent competition for the chance to win £5,000 and the opportunity to perform at the O2 London.

Greene King has launched its ‘Live at Your Local’ music talent competition and is calling on musicians of all genres to take part.

Qualifying artists will get the chance to perform live at their local participating pub before heading to the first round heats and regional finals.

As well as playing in the final at the Indigo live music venue at the O2 London and receiving £5,000, the overall winner will be given their weight in beer and a day in a recording studio; the winner’s track will also be added to the playlist of more than 1,000 Greene King pubs.

Sue Thomas-Taylor, Brand Director for Greene King Local Pubs, said: “Pubs are the traditional home of music, playing a part in launching the careers of some of the world’s biggest artists – from the Arctic Monkeys and Ed Sheeran to U2 and Elton John.

“We know that the UK has got some serious talent, and we can’t wait to hear what local singing sensations have to offer!”

To enter, local musicians simply need to pick up an application at their local Greene King pub throughout May before the competition kicks off at the start of June. For more information or to find out your nearest participating pub visit: www.greeneking.co.uk/music.