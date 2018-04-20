Logan Rock Scoops First Fundraising Award

The Logan Rock Inn, in Treen, near Penzance, has been named as the first-ever Charity Fundraising Pub of the Year.

Our pub licensees Anita & Peter George collected the winner’s trophy at a celebration held at the House of Commons. The new award, organised by PubAid and the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group and sponsored by Magners Cider, attracted entries from pubs across the country, all of them raising impressive amounts of money for local and national charities, and playing a vital role at the heart of their local communities.

The Logan Rock has been supporting charities ever since Anita & Peter took over at the 16th century which has been part of our estate for 35 years. Sponsored cycle rides along the Cornish coast, regular quizzes and auctions have raised money for local charities and causes including St Levan Church and Sports Club, Cornwall Blood Bikes and Macmillan, to name just a few. A welly boot throwing competition held at the Logan Rock every Boxing Day supports Sennen Cove lifeboat station, while the pub also hosts visits from underprivileged children from London, delivers newspapers to Treen’s elderly residents and organises a local litter pick.

Licensee at the Logan Rock, Anita George, said, “We’re delighted to have won this award and grateful to our fantastic team of staff and customers, who have given whole-hearted support to our fundraising efforts over the years. As a community pub, we’ve always felt we have a duty to help our local community, and it’s wonderful to have our efforts recognised in this way.”

Co-founder of PubAid, Des O’Flanagan said, “It’s hard to think of a way of fundraising that the Logan Rock hasn’t tried! Anita & Peter and their team are both creative and tireless in their support for charities, and the list of worthy causes and local groups who have benefited is long and varied.

“Sixty-nine pubs entered these awards and we were enormously impressed by the quality of entries. Picking just eight finalists and then a winner was a real challenge for the judges, as we had so many excellent pubs to choose from.

“Many congratulations to the Logan Rock for becoming our first Charity Fundraising Pub of the Year, and our thanks to Magners Cider for their support, which made these awards possible.”

Mike Wood, MP for Dudley South and Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group, said “The Logan Rock’s determination to make a difference to charities of all sizes makes them worthy winners of our award. UK pubs raise over £100 million for charity every year, thanks to the enthusiasm, imagination and hard work shown by thousands of licensees, their teams and their customers across the country.

“We’re delighted that these awards have recognised the UK’s top fundraising pubs and highlighted the important role that so many pubs play at the heart of our communities.”

The presentation to Anita & Peter was made in the House of Commons in front of other shortlisted licensees, MPs and individuals from PubAid and the wider industry. The other pubs on the shortlist, who all received a certificate at the presentation, were: