London Cocktail Week-An Unmissable Experience!

CLH News paid a visit to London Cocktail week yesterday, which was back for a third year at the Cocktail Village at Old Spitalfields Market, and is the epicentre of London Cocktail Week! They prove to be and immersive maze of pop-up cocktail bars, experiences and food vendors in every shape and size – from barrels to bicycles. Bartenders and “mixologists” were serving up their £6 signature cocktails and it was also a great opportunity to sample new products and taste new creations.

CLH had the opportunity to sample a couple of great cocktails on the Fairmont Hotels bar and the Tia Maria bar, both providing a masterclass in cocktail making! Have to say. What a fantastic event it was!

Cocktail mixing