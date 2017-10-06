LATEST NEWS
Home / Latest News / London Cocktail Week-An Unmissable Experience!

London Cocktail Week-An Unmissable Experience!

Posted by: News in Latest News October 6, 2017

CLH News paid a visit to London Cocktail week yesterday, which was back for a third year at the Cocktail Village at Old Spitalfields Market, and is the epicentre of London Cocktail Week! They prove to be and immersive maze of pop-up cocktail bars, experiences and food vendors in every shape and size – from barrels to bicycles. Bartenders and “mixologists” were serving up their £6 signature cocktails and it was also a great opportunity to sample new products and taste new creations.

 

CLH had the opportunity to sample a couple of great cocktails on the Fairmont Hotels bar and the Tia Maria bar, both providing a masterclass in cocktail making! Have to say. What a fantastic event it was!

 

Cocktail mixing

 

Tagged with:

About News

© Copyright 2017, RBC Publishing Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
x

Check Also

Greg Almeida Crowned Uk Champion Of The Patrón Perfectionists Cocktail Competition 2017

Following fierce competition between some of the best bartenders in the UK, Greg Almeida, Head Bartender at The Rosewood Hotel’s Scarfes Bar in London ...