LONDON CROWNED CAPITAL OF COCKTAILS AT THE WORLD’S 50 BEST BARS 2016

THE WORLD’S 50 BEST BARS AWARDS RETURNS WITH THE DEFINITIVE LIST OF GLOBAL DRINKING DESTINATIONS

• London claims crown as the cocktail capital of the world with 9 bars in the top 50, and five of the top ten

• The American Bar, at The Savoy London is crowned the Tanqueray Best Bar in Europe at number 2

• Dandelyan takes the Nikka Whisky Highest Climber Award with a dramatic forty-seven place ascent to number 3

• London’s Gibson debuts at number 6 and takes the Urban Bar Highest New Entry Award

• Edinburgh’s Bramble returns and marks Scotland’s re-entry to the list

• The Dead Rabbit Grocery & Grog takes the top spot as Botran Rum Best Bar in North America & the World

On Thursday 6th October, Drinks International announced its highly anticipated World’s 50 Best Bars Awards 2016. The bars were chosen by an Academy of 476 members from 57 countries; the strongest, most diverse collection of industry experts ever assembled to express their view on the best bars in the world.

The list represents the ultimate guide to the top bars and drinking destinations around the globe, with restaurant bars, speakeasies, hotel bars, and tiki themed venues all contributing to the diverse and eclectic list. This year’s ranking includes bars from 27 cities in 19 countries, with 11 new entries.

Overall, Europe continues as the international epicentre for fine drinking, leading the regions ranking with 22 of its bars included within the list. Once again, London boasted more bars in the top 50 than any other city with nine bars listed overall. London hotel bars led the rankings this year, with The American Bar at The Savoy taking second place and being named Tanqueray Best Bar in Europe. Other hotel bars followed closely: Dandelyan from the Mondrian London, and Connaught Bar at The Connaught.

London’s Gibson debuts at number 6 and takes the Urban Bar Highest New Entry Award, one of the highest new entries to the rankings since the awards began. Hoxton favourite Happiness Forgets continues to excel and once more is listed in the top ten. Regular high achiever Nightjar is joined by new sister venue Oriole in the top 50, both owned by husband and wife team Edmund Weil and Roisin Stimpson. Industry favourite Callooh Callay returns to the list after a year of absence, and Tony Conigliaro and Marco Arrigo’s Soho aperitivo and coffee concept Bar Termini makes a first appearance in under two years of opening. Edinburgh’s Bramble returns and marks Scotland’s re-entry to the prestigious group.

New York claims the top spot with The Dead Rabbit Grocery & Grog , the first time the city has taken the title since 2011. Entering the list originally in 2013 and having been in second place for two consecutive years, the co-owners Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry finally clinched the number one spot.

While London leads the city rankings, the US is home to the most bars on the list, showing their extensive cocktail heritage and buoyant contemporary cocktail scene. This year 14 bars are included and with four New York bars challenging in the top 10. Bars from San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago follow New York’s lead to place the US as the number one country on the list.

Representatives from the world’s leading bars flew into the capital to attend the Awards at Christ Church Spitalfields in London, along with internationally renowned industry figures and celebrity supporters. The World’s 50 Best Bars is the most influential and respected global survey of its kind. The awards are the result of an international industry survey produced by Drinks International, the leading magazine for the global drinks industry.