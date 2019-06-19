London Hilton On Park Lane’s Pastry Chefs Rise To The Challenge To Be Crowned UK’s Best Tasting Afternoon Tea

The Mayfair hotel, the London Hilton on Park Lane scooped the award for the UK’s ‘Best Tasting’ afternoon tea at this year’s Afternoon Tea of the Year Awards, which took place at Westminster Boating Base on Friday 14th June 2019.

The culinary team, led by Executive Chef Anthony Marshall, along with Bake Off: The Professionals 2018 champion, Executive Head of Pastry, Emmanuel Bonneau, had only 30 minutes to prepare the winning afternoon tea and 15 minutes to present and serve to the judges.

The team were credited for delivering visually stunning miniature fancies, pastries, scones and sandwiches as they competed against thirteen finalists. Additionally, the taste was best in class, and took them straight to the top. The team presented the Confessions of a Chocoholic Afternoon Tea, which is available for guests to enjoy in the Podium restaurant.

The chocolate-themed afternoon tea is crafted with Valrhona chocolate, one of the finest chocolates available. The delicate pastries and cakes, smooth and subtle in taste, are freshly hand-made in-house every day. The hand tempered Valrhona chocolate is also used in a variety of strengths from 35% to 70% to suit all palates.

The London Hilton on Park Lane has become renowned for its innovative afternoon teas, offering seasonal twists on a classic tradition. The hotel has long been at the forefront of the quintessentially British pastime and regularly create new concepts and themed experiences drawing on inspirations such as fashion and art.

On accepting the award, Executive Head Chef Anthony Marshall said: “We are all extremely proud of what we have accomplished today. A reflection of hard work, passion and high standards that we all show every day at The London Hilton on Park Lane. We cannot wait for everyone to enjoy what is now officially, the UK’s best tasting afternoon tea!”

The Afternoon Tea of the Year Awards is run by H2O Publishing to celebrate the best in afternoon tea service and creativity from some of the UK’s finest hotels. The awards, judged by a team of industry experts, look at all aspects of the afternoon tea experience from booking to departure, with a strong focus on the food, drink and service.