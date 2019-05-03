London Hilton On Park Lane’s Podium Restaurant And Bar Awarded Second Aa Rosette

London Hilton on Park Lane is pleased to announce its restaurant and bar, Podium, has been awarded a second AA Rosette for culinary excellence.

Two Rosettes are only awarded to the best local restaurants aiming and achieving high standards, consistency in delivery, precision and attention given to the selection of ingredients. The second Rosette further cements Podium’s place on London’s culinary scene and reflects the restaurants and wider hotels culinary innovation and talent.

To be awarded with a double Rosette, food must be prepared with care, understanding and skill all while using good quality ingredients and ensuring each dish successfully delivers to the diner the promise of the menu.

Serving breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner, London Hilton on Park Lane’s Podium offers seasonal contemporary British dishes in a stylish and relaxed atmosphere. The restaurant has long been a firm favourite amongst Mayfair locals and the hotels international visitors alike. In particular, Podium is renowned for its creative afternoon teas which always include beautifully presented miniature fancies, hand crafted home baked pastries and a selection of savouries.

On gaining the second AA Rosette Anthony Marshall, Executive Chef at London Hilton on Park Lane, commented: “To say that we are delighted is an understatement, I am very proud that we have won a second AA Rosette for the food in Podium. I would like to thank the whole team for their commitment and effort, as we have always strived to get this second rosette.”

“I would also like to thank our General Manager here at the London Hilton on Park Lane, Mr Michael Shepherd, for his support and belief in me for over 22 years. Now we must strive for the third.”