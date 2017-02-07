London Pride Introduces Real-Time Social Media Giveaway For February

#whenitrainsitpours

London Pride is delighted to announce that it has drawn on the expertise of legendary former-weatherman, Michael Fish, in its latest social media campaign, #whenitrainsitpours. Running for the whole month of February, London Pride will be offering Twitter followers in London a free pint of the award-winning ale each time in rains in London.

At the centre of the campaign is a live-broadcast weather monitor, showing a windowpane via Twitter and Periscope and appearing in Twitter timelines. When rain appears on the Periscope window, that is the cue for followers to Tweet in and claim their free pint of London Pride. The campaign is being supported by promoted tweets and posts on Facebook with tailored video content featuring legendary former-weatherman, Michael Fish.

London Pride has joined efforts with The Corner and UM London for this campaign. The Corner have been the brains behind the content and creative and UM London handled all media planning and buying for this campaign.

Michael Fish, weather-man and #whenitrainsitpours expert, said: “This is such an inspired idea. February can often be one of the dreariest months of the year, with the short days and wet weather, so a free pint of London Pride will certainly brighten up peoples’ days. I am excited to be part of this campaign, I’ve seen some very rare atmospheric phenomena, but even in all my years as a weatherman, I’ve never seen it rain beer.”