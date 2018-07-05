LATEST NEWS
Long-Life Quality – White Pavilion Hospitality Gazebos

CLH-editorial•✓ Long-Life canopy – will last 20+ years
•✓ Hurricane proof! – good for 100+ Mph winds
•✓ Will take the weather that Jumbo Umbrellas can’t
•✓ Long-Life pressure treated timber – no further treatment
•✓ Stainless steel brackets & fixings
•✓ 100% Waterproof self-clean canopy
•✓ Heavy duty Ankerbolts included
•✓ 2,000 sold since 2007 and All Still Standing
•✓ Optionals – 40 non-fade colours, side screens , infrared heaters
•✓ 5 Year Guarantee
‘You Can’t Get Better Value For Your Customers Or For Your Profits’
‘Now Compare Us To The Rest’
From £1329 (ex vat) until 7th July or £33 per month with Bluestar Leasing Call Tim or Kath Today – 01653 695 285
WHITE PAVILION GAZEBOS
info@whitepaviliongazebos.co.uk

