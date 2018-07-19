Long Live The Local- New Campaign To Boost Awareness Of Threatened Pubs

A new campaign from Britain’s Beer Alliance, an industry funded organisation by ABInBev, Carlsberg, Heinkeken, Molson Coors and The British Beer & Pub Association, hopes to motivate consumers into sign a petition addressed to Phillip Hammond to say no to the planned Autumn increase in beer duty.

the £9m three-year campaign “Long live the local”, created by Havas London, is looking to celebrate the role that pubs play in communities, and includes a film showing people visiting their local to catch up, for special occasions such as weddings/birthdays, to watch sport, listen to live music and much more.

The campaign aims to motivate consumers to call on the government to cut beer duty, which is already among the highest in the world at three times the EU average and a staggering twelve times the amount Germany pays, which is set to increase for at least the next three years, by signing a petition ahead of the Autumn Budget.

The work will be supported by a large-scale out-of-home campaign, national press advertising, an online film, a PR campaign fronted by model and pub-owner Jodie Kidd, an influencer programme, Twitter promoted hashtag and video, and an online hub.

David Cunningham, programme director at the Beer Alliance, said: “‘Long live the local’ will remind people that pubs are great places where a wide variety of life’s events – big and small – are played out, making them a unique part of our modern British culture and identity.

“It will, however, also raise awareness of the jeopardy our local pubs face from an unprecedented range of tax pressures, specifically beer duty, which should leave the Government with no illusions about the strength of feeling behind protecting the UK’s pubs and the communities that rely on them.”