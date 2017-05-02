Looking to Recruit? – Swipe Away the Hiring Costs

Reducing traditional barriers, GIG is a mobile app marketplace that matches businesses in the hospitality and retail sectors with quality staff looking for shift based work.

Whether you are in need of an extra pair of hands or are trying to manage seasonal demand, GIG’s mobile technology is helping to create a truly on-demand service whilst providing greater transparency around costs and potential staff.

By removing the unnecessary middle-man process and connecting both parties directly, GIG empowers businesses and workers to make their own decisions about who to hire and where when they want to work.

For those businesses who are not tech savvy, GIG also offers a Premium account management service so help is always at hand.

Download the app today on IOS or Android. and join the GIG revolution!

www.gigtogig.co.uk