Lucknam Park, Bath Wins a Gold and Silver Award at VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2018

Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa is pleased to announce that they received the following awards at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2018:

Gold award for Taste of England

for Silver award for Hotel of the Year

This year, the 29th VisitEngland Awards for Excellence was held in the exquisite 18th century Bath Assembly Rooms on St George’s Day. These awards are a celebration of the thriving tourism industry and recognise, congratulate and celebrate businesses and individuals that deliver amazing experiences for visitors, raising the profile of England as a world-class destination.

Claire Randall, Managing Director at Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa, commented: “I am delighted that Lucknam Park has received these two awards. To win Gold for the Taste of England category is a phenomenal achievement for Hywel and the team. I am extremely proud of these latest successes”.