Obsession is Luscombe Drinks’ secret ingredient. It’s what drives us to source exceptional organic fruit, perfect our recipes and create award-winning soft drinks and an organic cider in deepest Devon. Every step receives their undivided and uncompromising attention.

Established in 1975, the family owned business produces a stunning range of 29 premium adult soft drinks, including organic fruit juices, crushes and bubblies, the recently launched range of Devon tonic waters, plus a traditional organic Devon cider. The production of cider on Luscombe Farm can be traced back to an entry in the Doomsday Book. Each small batch is crafted using bespoke techniques with minimal processing, and bottled on site. There are no artificial additives, flavourings or preservatives. In short, it’s obsession that ensures only the best goes into the bottle Between them, these delicious Luscombe Drinks have been awarded 73 Great Taste awards.

For further information visit www.luscombe.co.uk