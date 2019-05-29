Luxury Hotel Park Regis Is Endorsed By Tripadvisor And Hotels.Com With Double Recognition

Park Regis Birmingham’s passion and commitment to customer service has this week been further reaffirmed following recognition from TripAdvisor and Hotels.com.

The luxury establishment, which is located on Broad Street, has been presented with TripAdvisor’s world-renowned Certificate of Excellence for 2019 and an official 8.4/10 rating from leading online booking portal Hotels.com.

Recipients for The Certificate of Excellence include restaurants, accommodation and attractions across the world. It accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travellers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period.

“This recognition allows us to publicly recognise businesses that are actively taking into account customer feedback to help travellers confidently experience the most highly reviewed places to eat, stay and explore,” said Neela Pal, Vice President of Brand, TripAdvisor.

The second recognition came in the form of Hotels.com’s ‘Loved by Guests’ award which comes as a result of Park Regis Birmingham receiving a series of outstanding traveller reviews on the site.

Upon receiving the official plaque, which boldly displays their fantastic rating, the hotel has placed it on its reception desk so it’s the first thing guests see when they check in.

Both awards are a clear reflection of the high level of customer service the hotel strives to uphold, which is why newly appointed General Manager John Angus is particularly proud of these awards.

“Luxury and customer service go hand in hand,” said Mr Angus who joined the team in April this year.

“We are a 4* establishment, which means nothing less than the best will do. Our guests visit and return to us because they are confident that they are in the best possible hands throughout their stay. These accolades reflect this and I am personally proud.

“There is a genuine passion among all of us to develop our offering, to ensure those that stay with us have everything they need, and if they don’t, then they feel comforted by our attentiveness enough to ask for it,” he added.

These accolades add to the string of other acknowledgements Park Regis Birmingham has had in 2019.

It has been shortlisted for the Hotel of the Year award at the Downtown in Business Awards later this year, where the hotel’s Sales Manager Ryan Doyle, is also in contention for the Male Networker of the Year award.