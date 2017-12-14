Luxury Resort Upgrades Laundry

Stoke by Nayland is run by a family with strong customer service values, who believe that every guest should be made to feel welcome, valued and important. The team are constantly striving to achieve the highest standard of service by listening to guests and working to ensure they deliver the best possible experience.

Increasing capacity and control

At a spa hotel, the quality of laundry and high volumes of towels and towelling are an important element in the whole customer experience. The luxury resort realised that its existing laundry was no longer able to cope with the increased quantities of spa towels and hotel laundry it needed to process daily. Housekeeping Manager Steve Miles looked to Girbau for a more efficient solution.

Girbau’s laundry consultants worked with the resort’s housekeeping team to identify shortfall areas in the existing laundry before recommending an upgrade capable of meeting capacity, quality and energy efficiency requirements.

After meticulous planning the expert Girbau installation team fitted the laundry with a combination of three robust HS-6023 (25kg capacity) INTELI washers and three energy efficient ED 660 gas dryers.

The new washers have helped to transform laundry operation as Steve Miles confirms: “We are very happy with the quality of the machines and the effective combination of INTELI washers and chemicals. We can now process 15-16 loads per day of towels from the leisure side of the business in 45 minute cycles, slightly longer for spa towels. We also process six to eight loads per day of hotel linen, including napkins from the restaurant.”

The Girbau ED660 gas dryers benefit from a 37kg capacity drum and many energy saving features including cabinet insulation and a double-glazed door that prevent heat escaping into the laundry room. The advanced Humidity Control feature senses when clothes are dry and automatically activates the cool down process, maximising energy efficiency and assuring the highest levels of textile care.

Stoke by Nayland chose Girbau UK for:

• Consultative on premise laundry guidance and advice

• Fast washing and drying cycles

• Energy efficient machines

• Flexible INTELI programming

• Girbau equipment reliability and long life

Telephone – 01462 427780

Web – www.Girbau.co.uk