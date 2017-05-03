Lyco Assists In Reducing Energy Consumption Across Malmaison and Hotel Du Vin Group

Specialist lighting company Lyco was commissioned to reduce energy consumption across the entire Malmaison and Hotel Du Vin estate by replacing all existing light bulbs with LED alternatives.

The hotel group owns 31 unique hotels throughout the UK, many of which are old, historical buildings, requiring a tailored solution for each site.

Lyco surveyed all of the sites, taking into account the individual nature of each building, and carrying out rigorous analysis to ensure that the most appropriate lighting solutions were used for illuminating specific areas. And, where necessary, bespoke components were sourced to complement the unique style of each hotel.

The recommended LED light bulbs had to meet stringent lighting objectives for each space, whilst still being sympathetic to the bespoke nature of the individual properties.

Currently in its second phase of installation, the Malmaison and Hotel Du Vin Group expects to see immediate energy consumption reductions resulting in a lower environmental impact and cost savings.

Speaking about the project, Ray Begley, Group Maintenance Manager said, “For over 10 years, the team at Lyco have helped us with our lighting needs in every way. From helping us to easily convert our leading hotels to LEDs (and then to quickly realise significant cost savings), through to providing technical guidance and support to our maintenance teams, Lyco’s service, expertise and stock availability have been second to none.”

