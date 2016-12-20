Lyme Bay Winery in Partnership with Enotria&Coe

Lyme Bay Winery, Devon-based producer of award-winning English wines, has announced a new partnership with leading UK wine and spirits distributor, Enotria&Coe.

The new partnership will see four of Lyme Bay Winery’s award-winning English wines join Enotria&Coe’s premium wine portfolio, including still wines Shoreline (2015), Bacchus (2015), and Pinot Noir Rosé (2015), and Lyme Bay’s Brut Reserve (2013) sparkling wine.

In 2016, Lyme Bay’s Shoreline, Bacchus and Pinot Noir Rosé won seven prestigious accolades between them at the International Wine & Spirits Challenge, the UKVA Wine of the Year Competition and the Decanter World Wine Awards. These award successes have elevated Lyme Bay to become one of the most critically acclaimed English wineries in only its second vintage.

James Lambert, Managing Director at Lyme Bay Winery, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Enotrie & Coe to distribute four of our award-winning English wines. Enotria&Coe have a fantastic reputation for supplying premium quality wines to the On and Off Trade, and this partnership demonstrates the growing appetite for English wines across the UK. We have some fantastic distribution partnerships set up in key regional areas of the country, and working with Enotria&Coe will enable us to reach customers in regions that were previously inaccessible.”

Visit www.lymebaywinery.co.uk for further details.