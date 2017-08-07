MAC Consultation An Opportunity For Sector Engagement

Coinciding with the launch of its call for evidence today, the ALMR has written to the Migration Advisory Committee carrying out the investigation into the benefits of migrant workers in the UK.

The ALMR’s letter highlights the important economic contribution being made by eating and drinking out businesses and the need for access to EU workers in order to secure growth. It also confirms the ALMR’s intention to provide evidence to the MAC’s consultation to secure a deal for eating and drinking out businesses.

ALMR Chief Executive Kate Nicholls “This is an encouraging first step from the Government and shows that decision-makers are ready to listen to the concerns of employers. Food and drink businesses in the UK are the second largest employer of EU workers and the 5th highest as a percentage of the workforce. It is vital that the Government understands the concerns of the UK’s eating and drinking out businesses and the need for continued access to non-UK workers.

“We have written to the MAC to provide them with the information they need to make an informed decision on an immigration policy that suits employers. We have offered our full support as the voice of eating and drinking out venues and will be responding to the consultation to make sure our members’ voices are heard.

“This is a good opportunity to engage with the Government on an issue that is going to have a huge effect on UK businesses and influence an immigration policy that will have longstanding consequences.”