Magnificent Seven: Unique Hospitality Management Expands Further With Star Pubs & Bars’ Site

Unique Hospitality Management has taken on its seventh pub, Star Pubs & Bars’ owned venue The Fox Inn at Boars Hill, Oxfordshire.

The lease of the Fox Inn, which is situated between Oxford and Abingdon, has been acquired from MLC Pubs and Unique Hospitality Management is investing £350k in the venue. The pub is currently being refurbished September and will reopen on Thursday, 21 September.

The Fox Inn will offer seasonally changing menus which reflect the best of British produce, local beers, fine wines, spirits including a big gin range and cocktails. The pub also features an extensive decked area which Unique plans to capitalise further on.

The company’s managing director Andrew Coath said: “The Fox Inn makes it a magnificent seven pubs for the company. The Fox Inn is a really exciting acquisition for us and is a lovely traditional pub located in a great position close to affluent Oxford. We believe our fantastic Epic Pubs’ food and drink offer will work extremely well in this location.”

Partnership for success

The Fox is Unique’s first Star Pubs & Bars’ site. Tim Galligan, the company’s operations and sales director, said: “We are delighted to be working with Unique Hospitality Management at The Fox, a pub that has tremendous potential.”

He adds: “This is our first venture with Unique with hopefully more to come. We wish them every success and look forward to supporting them with their exciting plans for The Fox.”