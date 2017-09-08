Maidaid Halcyon has achieved the impressive milestone of supplying cost effective, high quality products to the professional catering industry for over forty years. We are firmly established as leaders within the industry.

Maidaid Halcyon specialises in commercial warewashing equipment, and icemakers. Whatever the range or product type, our machines have a longstanding reputation in the UK marketplace for durability, reliability and serviceability.

Our approved distributor’s network is expanding and our client base is growing, so we must be getting it right!

Maidaid Halcyon offer the Evolution, C, D and Amika ranges of glass and dishwashers that provide a suitable solution for the smallest country pub to major city centre venues. With over 40 years of experience in supplying warewashing solutions to the UK hospitality sector they are uniquely placed to provide a model that fits any sites criteria of capital budget and specification’.

Maidaid Halcyon is a double industry award winner during 2016 for its dedicated comprehensive training. One of the main training topics, and one that we are passionate about, is that of good housekeeping and how imperative it is to clean warewashing machines and equipment on a daily basis. Not only will this make the machine last longer but most importantly it will help to maintain high levels of hygiene and give better, cleaner results.

For details on this and all Maidaid Halcyon products please visit www.maidaid.co.uk.