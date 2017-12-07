Making “the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” Wonderfully Profitable for Hotel Restaurants

Christmas is not only the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also the busiest for restaurants, as families, friends and businesses descend en masse to celebrate the season.

For leading hotel management team M&T Hotel Management, getting their portfolio of 30 managed hotels restaurant ready for Christmas starts in January, while the mistletoe memories are still fresh and the glitter hasn’t completely faded. It takes a whole year to plan, prepare and execute a successful Christmas campaign. With many clients researching and booking Christmas celebrations in the Summer, it’s vital that plans are in place well in advance in order to maximise bookings, and ultimately increase profits.

M&T Hotel Management’s experts Heidi Bryan, Operations Manager at Lea Marston Hotel and Lynsey MacDiarmid, Operations Manager at Crowne Plaza Edinburgh share their top month by month tips to make the most of Christmas:

JANUARY

Planning is paramount

• Planning for Christmas should always start in January. Our teams have a debrief meeting in the 2nd week of January where we discuss the Christmas just past. We fully analyse the festive season from profitability, marketing, booking, suppliers, menus and drinks through to decorations, staffing and the successes and failures – no stone is left unturned. Key areas addressed include:

• What really worked and how this can be further improved or accelerated?

• What didn’t work / areas for improvement?

• What did our competitors do well / what can we learn from them?

• Was anything missing in the Christmas programme? What changes should be made for next year?

Time is of the essence

All activities involved in the Christmas planning process should be timetabled onto a Festive Action Plan.

Timings from the previous year should be reviewed to help shape the plan for the coming year.

FEBRUARY

• The Christmas brochure should be discussed with the team and ideas for design, marketing channels and festive offers explored. Feedback from the full team is vital.

MARCH / APRIL

• The Christmas theme, festive packages and menus should be planned.

• Drinks bundles, cocktail pitchers and Prosecco packages work well so everyone can enjoy their favourite tipple and be Merry.

• When this is finalised, the brochure should be designed and sent to print.

MAY / JUNE

• Private parties for businesses tend to be booked in the summer to ensure they can get their desired date, so it’s vital that all marketing materials are ready.

• It’s time to start promoting the Festive offers.

• In the first instance, target customers who have previously booked Christmas parties and dinners with you in the past, before approaching the rest of the target area.

AUGUST

Take a holiday!

SEPTEMBER

• Summer has drawn to a close and Christmas is just around the corner so time to start getting festive! Meet with the team to plan exactly how the festive season will run.

• Review the bookings, and flag (and address) any problems

• Do an inventory of Christmas decorations. Presentation is paramount – there is nothing less merry than lack-luster tinsel, so replace and upgrade the decorations if needed.

• Think about subtle displays to start promoting – upside down Christmas trees are like marmite – you either love them or hate them, but they get people talking!

• Continue the marketing drive; promote the Festive offers through emails, social media and brochure drops

OCTOBER

• Finalise the festivities! Set deadlines for staff rotas and make a date for the staff meeting, where the team will be fully briefed on the full Christmas programme. It’s a good idea to also have a menu tasting with the team, so they know what they will be selling and serving!

• Review all Christmas dining events

NOVEMBER/DECEMBER

• It’s Showtime!

• Decorations go up and get the Christmas tunes playing (but not too early, or you will hear about it from the customers)

• Take each day and event as they come but ensure they are adequately staffed and prepared for

• Ensure that all diners and guests are well looked after and have a great time. Having their repeat custom next year will be one less sale to make!

• Finally, Christmas is busy and can be hard work, but it only comes once a year so ENJOY!