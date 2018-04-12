Malton Food Lovers Festival Announces Star-Studded Line-Up

YORKSHIRE’S FOOD CAPITAL CELEBRATES THE FESTIVAL’S TENTH BIRTHDAY WITH LINE UP OF YORKSHIRE MICHELIN-STARRED CHEFS

The tenth annual Malton Food Lovers Festival will be hosted this year on the 26th and 27th May, in Malton’s picturesque town centre, located within the beautiful Yorkshire countryside.

Every year, the Festival attracts tens of thousands of visitors – and this year is set to be the busiest yet with four of Yorkshire’s own Michelin starred chefs headlining festival activity, where they will host cookery demonstrations, talks and interviews.

The late Antonio Carluccio, the man behind Carluccio’s restaurants, hailed Malton as Yorkshire’s Food Capital in 2015 and the town’s reputation has continued to grow year on year. Most recently, Malton was named in The Times’ Top Places to Live in Yorkshire and the Sunday Times’ Best Places for Food Lovers.

The four local chefs set to bring their Michelin-star flavour to the Festival include Tommy Banks, winner of The Great British Menu 2016 and 2017 and owner of The Black Swan in Oldstead. Joining Banks is Andrew Pern, owner and Michelin starred chef at The Star Inn at Harome, James Mackenzie, owner and Michelin starred chef at the Pipe & Glass Inn and founder of the Yorkshire Chef Certificate Award. They’ll be joined by BBC Great British Menu and Masterchef star, Michael O’Hare, owner of the Man Behind The Curtain in Leeds.

The Black Swan in Oldstead was named Best Fine Dining Restaurant in the World 2017 on Trip Advisor, and head chef Tommy Banks has appeared on Saturday Kitchen, Sunday Brunch, The Apprentice and also as a mentor on Masterchef. His first cookbook, Roots, is out now.

Also appearing this year are the Pigott Brothers from the popular BBC programme, Family Cooking Showdown, and stars from BBC’s Further Back In Time For Dinner.

The Festival’s Main Stage will now take pride of place in the heart of Malton, adjacent to St Michael’s Church, while a brand new Indoor Market will take place in the Milton Rooms. For those wanting to eat al fresco, a newly designated street food and picnic area will be set up in next to the Milton Rooms and Taverner’s Yard will be open for the first time as part of the festival offering a range of Yorkshire’s finest alcoholic drink stalls.

The Malton Food Lovers Festival began in 2008 as part of an initiative to support the thriving food town of Malton, home to an impressive array of independent, artisan food and drink producers. A decade on, Malton now hosts monthly food markets on the second Saturday of the month from February to December, the Harvest Food Festival in the Autumn as well as Street Food Sundays – a twice monthly event hosted throughout June, July and August.

The Malton Food Lovers Festival will take place on the 26th and 27th May 2018, with the Festival Bar opening on the 25th, run by local brewery, Brass Castle, Orchards of Husthwaite Cider and Yorkshire gin producer, Sloe Motion. Entry is free throughout the weekend. For more information, visit www.visitmalton.com.