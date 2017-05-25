Manchester Terrorist Attack – Statement And Advice From The BBPA

Following the terror attack in Manchester, the BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds has issued the following statement:

“The appalling attack in Manchester must serve as a reminder that it is important for pubs to be vigilant to the threat of terrorism.

“Pubs should monitor advice from the police, brief staff, and certainly consider terrorism as part of their risk assessment of the premises. There is a section that covers this in our risk assessment guidance, ‘Managing Safety in Pubs & Bars’ which is freely available on our website at www.beerandpub.com.

“Safety should be regularly reviewed, and issues to consider are any weaknesses in a CCTV system, and how you would respond to a threat, such as a suspect package or suspicious item, search plans and evacuation plans.

“The BBPA will also ensure that any further advice is passed on to our members.”