Mark Sargeant Joins Best British Roast Dinner Judging Panel

As the deadline for entries draws ever closer (1 October 2017), top chef and restaurateur Mark Sargeant has joined the judging panel of the Best British Roast Dinner competition – part of British Roast Dinner Week, sponsored by Unilever Food Solutions.

Mark Sargeant said: “A good roast dinner is one of the nation’s favourite meals. So I’m hoping to see some really impressive entries – maybe some seasonal side dishes, or a bit of theatre in the way it’s served. There’s lots of ways to make your roast stand out. I’m really looking forward to seeing what pubs have got in store for us.”

As part of the judging panel, which also includes renowned food critic Charles Campion, Mark will have a key role in deciding which pub deserves to take the title of Best British Roast Dinner 2017 and the grand prize of £10,000 of PR support – a real bookings booster.

Nick Otley, owner of Bunch of Grapes, winners of Best British Roast Dinner 2016, said:

“We’ve always been busy, but after winning the Best British Roast Dinner competition we’ve been taking bookings for Sunday service weeks in advance.”

Mark will also select the regional champions for South England, North England, Midlands, Wales and Scotland. (With the exception of the national winner, each regional winner will receive a runner up prize of £2,500 of PR.)

To be in with a chance of winning, all pubs need to do is explain what makes their roast great. Visit www.britishroastdinnerweek.co.uk for full entry criteria, terms and conditions and to enter the competition online.

Now in its sixth year, the Best British Roast Dinner competition is part of British Roast Dinner Week (24 September – 1 October 2017). The campaign – sponsored by Unilever Food Solutions – inspires pubs to serve a roast every day of the week.