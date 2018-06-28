Marriage Proposal Gives Cause For Extra Cheers At Open Brewery Night

LATEST NEWS
Posted by: Admin in Latest News June 28, 2018

imageFree beer, local street food and live music were on the menu at the inaugural Greene King Open Brewery night in Bury St Edmunds. But it was an impromptu marriage proposal during the evening that stole the show.

Rob Davies threw caution to the wind and got down on one knee to propose to his delighted girlfriend Lucy Partridge.

He said: “I’d been thinking about proposing and had the ring on me but hadn’t decided where or when to ask her. Lucy had been away all week with work and the atmosphere at the open brewery night was just perfect. It was a lovely sunny evening, the beer was flowing and the music just set the scene. I turned and looked at her and thought, ‘she’s the one’!”

Speaking at the event Dom South, marketing director said: “Rob’s proposal was the icing on the cake for our first open brewery night. I’m not sure we will top that again but it was such a successful evening we have plans for the next one in September. We couldn’t be happier for Rob and Lucy and have offered them the beer on us for their wedding reception!”

