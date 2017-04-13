Marston’s Premium Bars And Restaurants Division Acquire Three Pointing Dog Outlets

Marston’s Premium Bars and Restaurants division has agreed to acquire three Pointing Dog pubs for an undisclosed sum. The business will transfer at the beginning of May.

The three Pointing Dog sites in Sheffield, Bakewell and Cheadle will be operated by the Revere Pub Company.

Colin Sadler, MD of Revere said ‘We are delighted to welcome the Pointing Dog teams, and believe the ethos and strength of their retail offer will sit well with our independently spirited business.’

‘We are particularly impressed with the passion and commitment of the Pointing Dog team, and are delighted that the management and staff of the bars and restaurants will be transferring with the business’.