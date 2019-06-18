Master Innholders Continues Support Of Hotel Leaders “In The Making”

The Master Innholders continues to inspire and develop future hotel leaders through professional development programmes, with applications now open for both the Innholders Scholarship and the new autumn intake of the Aspiring Leaders Diploma (MIALD).

As a result of the ongoing success of the MIALD programme, which continually attracts a significant number of high calibre applicants, the Master Innholders has launched an additional Aspiring Leaders programme to start autumn 2019.

Endorsed by the Institute of Hospitality, the Princess Royal Training Award-winning programme offers aspiring hotel managers a 12-month development experience unlike any other in the industry. Combining eight key management modules, taught by industry experts, and behind the scenes visits to the UK’s leading hotels, professionals taking part in the MIALD will achieve an internationally and industry recognised Level 3 Award from the Institute of Leadership & Management and a strong alumnus of like-minded peers.

Aimed at junior managers, applications for the autumn intake will close on Wednesday 31 July and if selected for interview, candidates must be available on Friday 13 September.

For those already in general manager and senior roles looking to challenge themselves, the Master Innholders also offers Innholders Scholarships, a career-changing opportunity to attend management courses at world-renowned universities.

Designed to take professionals from managers to leaders, the scholarships provide invaluable training and development in managerial skills, industry best practice, market evolution and global future challenges. Candidates attend either the Talent Development Programme at Cranfield University, UK or the General Managers Programme at Cornell University, USA, with the entire cost of tuition, board and lodging included.

Eighteen hotel management professionals will be awarded the scholarships worth £10,000 each and graduate as a St. Julian Scholar. Applications for the Innholders Scholarship will close Monday 29 July.