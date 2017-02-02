Master Of Culinary Arts 2017 Open For Entries

On 31st January 2017, 30 years after it was first established, the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts launched the eighth Master of Culinary Arts (MCA), at Searcys Knightsbridge, 30 Pavilion Road. Based on the Meilleur Ouvrier de France (MOF), the MCA is the UK hospitality industry’s most prestigious award for head chefs, pastry chefs and restaurant managers.

“The MCA is the highest honour in the catering industry; it examines the very finest details in service, pastry and kitchen and is the pinnacle of each discipline. For me, a Master of Culinary Arts is a person who strives for perfection in their profession and has the grace and elegance to promote our craft to the next generation.” John Williams MBE, Executive Chef, The Ritz London/Chairman, Royal Academy of Culinary Arts

The award of Master of Culinary Arts (MCA) is conferred on those who have displayed mastery of the complex and specialised knowledge and skills in culinary arts which are required to be a first class chef, pastry chef, or for restaurant management and service. The holder of the MCA is able to prove advanced technical skill and professional ability; accept accountability for their decision-making; contribute to supervision and management; demonstrate comprehensive knowledge of the principles of sustainability and the viability of our food sources throughout the scope of the food chain; demonstrate leadership and support the development of others; and act in the best interests of the culinary arts profession.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

To enter the MCA candidates must be currently employed full-time within the United Kingdom as a chef, pastry chef or in restaurant management and service. Applicants must also have:

At least 10 years full-time experience in their specific trade (not necessarily consecutively).

A range of industrial experience at various levels including at least three years at a senior level.

A broad knowledge of traditional and modern gastronomy and service.

The ability to demonstrate a range of their specific trade skills at an advanced level under pressure.

Undertaken a range of activities as part of their own continuing professional development.

Contributed to the training and development of others.

A working knowledge of written and spoken English.

For further information or to enter the MCA 2017 please e-mail your contact details to: mailto:ilishawaring@royalacademyofculinaryarts.org.uk.