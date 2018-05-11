Maximise Your Takings This Summer by Adding More Covers

Have you ever taken on too many bookings and not been able to seat all of your customers? Have you ever had to turn customers away because you don’t have enough tables or chairs? Now is the time to start rethinking the layout of your floor space to fit in those last few valuable covers.

This is where Warner Contracts Ltd. can help you; our website contains in excess of 1000 products which includes chairs, tables, bar stools, sofas and tubs. More importantly the majority of our range is held in stock for immediate delivery UK nationwide. Warner Contracts offer a flexible service which means that we can supply a complete restaurant furniture refit or just a few tables and chairs to top up your existing furniture. Are you looking for something a little different? We also have the facility to bespoke manufacture furniture in your choice of wood colour and upholstery options; please speak to sales for details.

For more information regarding Warner Contracts products and services, please visit our website www.warnercontracts.com, call 0161 408 2390 or email sales@warnercontracts.com.