LATEST NEWS
Home / Products & Services / Maximise Your Takings This Summer by Adding More Covers

Maximise Your Takings This Summer by Adding More Covers

Posted by: News in Products & Services May 11, 2018

Have you ever taken on too many bookings and not been able to seat all of your customers? Have you ever had to turn customers away because you don’t have enough tables or chairs? Now is the time to start rethinking the layout of your floor space to fit in those last few valuable covers.

This is where Warner Contracts Ltd. can help you; our website contains in excess of 1000 products which includes chairs, tables, bar stools, sofas and tubs. More importantly the majority of our range is held in stock for immediate delivery UK nationwide. Warner Contracts offer a flexible service which means that we can supply a complete restaurant furniture refit or just a few tables and chairs to top up your existing furniture. Are you looking for something a little different? We also have the facility to bespoke manufacture furniture in your choice of wood colour and upholstery options; please speak to sales for details.

For more information regarding Warner Contracts products and services, please visit our website www.warnercontracts.com, call 0161 408 2390 or email sales@warnercontracts.com.

Tagged with:

About News

© Copyright 2018, RBC Publishing Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
x

Check Also

Sims Contract Furniture Ltd – The First Port Of Call For Banquette Seating

We are a family run business with 3 generations of commercial furniture manufacturing experience. Unlike other suppliers we manufacture all our seating inhouse, no ...