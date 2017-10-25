Mayweather vs McGregor Fight Rewards Publicans with 9% Sales Boost

Ahead of Anthony Joshua’s next highly anticipated title defence on Saturday, new data reveals how pubs that showed the Mayweather vs McGregor experienced sustained and impressive sales throughout the night, according to analysis by MatchPint and beer quality expert Vianet.

Sites keeping their doors open for the fight saw an additional 22 pints sold per hour, equating to a massive 9% Saturday trade increase compared to MatchPint sites that did not show the fight. Punters were not put off by the early AM start time and kept tills ringing until 6am.

The same infographic also shows it was the highest searched for event in MatchPint’s history, with 310,850 searches for the fight. This was 8% higher than Joshua vs Klitshcko back in April.

“Pay-per-view boxing continues to draw massive online attention as sports fans plan ahead to avoid disappointment” says Robert Stewart, Head of Operations at MatchPint. “The youthful make-up of punters searching for fights also gives operators a fantastic opportunity to access a key demographic.

A survey we conducted with Sky Sports highlighted that 99% of sports fans said they would return after watching live sport at a venue – this means that events such as this are a key way to gain traction with the younger demographic”

Mark Fewster, Product Manager at Vianet, said: “Our insight shows that operators that showed the fight, and kept their doors open, were rewarded with a big sales boost”

“Live sport continues to provide a huge boost to beer sales for operators. With the upcoming fight it is vital that operators focus on their beer quality management to ensure a great experience and get fans to return.”