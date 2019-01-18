McCain Foodservice Unveils Latest Industry Report To Guide Operators Through 2019

McCain Foodservice has unveiled its latest industry report, ‘What’s Hot 2019’, to guide hospitality operators through the year ahead. Offering insight into consumer behaviour, the aftermath of Brexit and the very latest food trends, the report advises operators on how to combat industry challenges.

Utilising the latest industry research, ‘What’s Hot 2019’ focuses on six changes operators can make to their business, including buying British, in order to satisfy customer demand and drive additional footfall. With more consumers than ever now actively looking for new and exciting experiences, the report also reveals innovative industry trends to watch out for, such as bark-infused food, upcycling and sweet on sour.

Catherine White, Senior Product Manager – Communications, McCain Foodservice, commented: “As the industry continues to face a diverse range of challenges, we are always looking for ways to offer support to our operators, helping them to be resilient and successful even in changing times. Our ‘What’s Hot 2019’ report provides insight on both consumer behaviour and the latest food trends, as well as ways in which operators can use this to drive additional footfall and customer retention in 2019.”

The McCain Foodservice ‘What’s Hot 2019’ guide is available for download now at:

https://www.mccainfoodservice.co.uk/content/whats-hot-2019-report