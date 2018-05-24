Meat Free Burgers Set to Overtake Traditional Burgers by 2038

The majority of British people believe that the traditional beef burger will be overtaken by meat-free alternatives within the next 20 years, according to new research.

The survey, by Streetbees, the global intelligence platform revealed that 64% of British adults think

that by 2038, meat-free alternatives such as the ‘Impossible burger’ will be more common than the traditional beef patty – with that number rising to 71% of under-25s.

The survey comes following the launch of the “Impossible Burger” by San Francisco-based Impossible Foods, which uses a plant-based meat substitute.

Tugce Bulut, CEO of Streetbees, said: “The food and beverage industry is being disrupted by the possibilities created by technology and the attitudes of consumers, which are evolving at an unprecedented rate. Brands must pay close attention to the rise of innovations like the Impossible Burger, as they could turn existing markets and supply chains upside down and even make the traditional beef burger a thing of the past.”

The Streetbees survey found that most Brits would generally be keen on trying the Impossible Burger – but not as keen as people elsewhere in the world. Seven out of 10 Brits say they would try an Impossible Burger if they saw one on a menu today – less than the global average of 84%.

In terms of taste, just 9% of beef-eating Brits actually think it would taste the same as a meat burger, although vegetarians (29%) are more optimistic than carnivores. Younger Brits are also more favourable to the taste possibilities, with one-quarter of Brits under 25 thinking it would taste the same.