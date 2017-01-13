LATEST NEWS
Merchant Money – Fast Flexible Finance

January 13, 2017

merchantphotoMerchant Money is a specialist provider of loan facilities to SME’s across the UK. We offer flexible finance solutions, tailored to the specific needs of your business. Whatever your business, we can help! With over 3 years of experience our dedicated lending experts offer a premium service for a competitive price, often lending to those businesses that banks simply will not support.
www.merchantmoney.co.uk

  1. Pay As You Trade finance
    Advances from £1,000 up to £500,000
    Collections via card transactions
  2. Unsecured business loan
    Up to £150,000 to Limited companies and Partnerships
    Up to £25,000 to Sole Traders and unincorporated Partnerships (1)
  3. Secured business loan
    From £25,000 up to £500,000

merchantlogoCall 0800 848 8480 or visit www.merchantmoney.co.uk for more information.

  • MM is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in respect of its consumer credit activity (firm reference number: 722951)

