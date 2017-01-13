Merchant Money – Fast Flexible Finance

Merchant Money is a specialist provider of loan facilities to SME’s across the UK. We offer flexible finance solutions, tailored to the specific needs of your business. Whatever your business, we can help! With over 3 years of experience our dedicated lending experts offer a premium service for a competitive price, often lending to those businesses that banks simply will not support.
www.merchantmoney.co.uk
- Pay As You Trade finance
Advances from £1,000 up to £500,000
Collections via card transactions
- Unsecured business loan
Up to £150,000 to Limited companies and Partnerships
Up to £25,000 to Sole Traders and unincorporated Partnerships (1)
- Secured business loan
From £25,000 up to £500,000
Call 0800 848 8480 or visit www.merchantmoney.co.uk for more information.
- MM is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in respect of its consumer credit activity (firm reference number: 722951)