Mermaid Gin Lands Major New Retail Opportunity

Isle of Wight Distillery’s Mermaid Gin is now available to purchase from World Duty Free, one of the largest retailers. The Island’s very own gin has a dedicated display and is available to buy in Southampton and Bournemouth Airports.

The new retail agreement was officially launched this week at Southampton Airport with the help of a real life mermaid and is already proving to be one of the airport’s bestselling local spirits. WDF joins a growing list of Mermaid outlets including Fullers, Co-op, and English Heritage to name just a few

Isle of Wight Distillery offers award winning Mermaid and HMS Victory Navy Strength Gins, with signature botanicals including fresh Island picked Rock Samphire and Boadicea Hops, also grown on the Island. The gins are smooth and rounded with hints of peppery citrus, redolent of the seaside and Island life. Rock Sea Vodka offers a hint of Sea Salt reminding you of walks along the seashore.

Available nationwide through major distributors or direct from the Distillery. Call us for details or to arrange a tour of our Distillery Visitor centre on the Island.

For more information on Mermaid Gin and the Isle of Wight Distillery, please visit isleofwightdistillery.com or call on 01983 613653