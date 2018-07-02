Mexican Beer Mash Up Trend: The Clamato Michelada!

This summer Clamato is unveiling its new cocktail recipe; The Authentic Michelada!

The Michelada is an imposing drink born in Mexico and people would spar over how it got its name. The most bandied about explanation is that it’s a shortening of mi chela helada or “my cold beer.” When it’s blisteringly hot — and Micheladas are typically thought of as an everyday drink or a morning-after hangover cure — is there anything more refreshing for your customers than a beer cocktail with lots of ice cubes in a tall glass? People are craving for more authenticity, freshness and quirky flavours and taste.

Be part of the Cocktail Trend and Stock up to impress your consumers with Clamato. Empire Bespoke Foods is the only authorised distributor for the UK for Clamato tomato juice; a Dr and Pepper Snapple Brand.

Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd has been providing the finest branded foods from around the world since 1997.

Based in West London, the business is one of the UK’s most respected food importers, distributors and brand-builders, representing over 100 brands across 13 categories, with an extensive portfolio of products sourced from Asia, Europe and America.

For more information on the product range or how to stock, please contact Empire Bespoke Foods on 0208 537 4080, by email info@empirebespokefoods.com, or visit our website www.empirebespokefoods.com