Michelin-Trained Richard Warrington Appointed Head Chef At Ramsgate’s Empire Room

Michelin trained Richard Warrington (43) has joined the highly acclaimed Empire Room restaurant in Ramsgate in Kent, as its Head Chef.

The cosy, club like Empire Room, located in the boutique Royal Harbour Hotel, is led by hotelier James Thomas and Executive Head Chef Craig Mather. The pair also run the Little Ships Restaurant and Cafe, which sits overlooking the pretty marina.

Warrington, who has enjoyed recent spells at nearby Wyatt & Jones in Broadstairs and Buoy and Oyster restaurant in Margate, brings with him a wealth of experience, including periods at several Michelin-starred and 3 or 4 AA Rosettte establishments: Castle Ashby in Northampton, Stoner Arms Hotel in Henley on Thames, as well as Greenway Hotel and Buckland Manor – both in Cheltenham.

Welcoming Warrington to his team, Craig Mather said: “Richard’s experiences from around the globe, working as a private chef, lends itself perfectly to The Empire Room’s style of food using local, seasonal ingredients, enhanced with the flavours from different continents, in an intimate setting.

Warrington, describes his style as classic French, with modern British influences devoid of unnecessary distractions. He says that although working as a private chef was an incredibly interesting life for a single person, being on call 24/7 and not knowing where he might be from one day to the next, does not allow a chef to have a private life or put down roots.