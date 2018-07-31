Migration Should Not Be Political Football, Says UKHospitality

UKHospitality has welcomed the publication of the Home Affairs Committee’s report on future migration and has reiterated its call for decisive Government action on a future immigration policy.

The trade association has also emphasised that the UK’s future immigration policy should operate in the interests of the UK economy, rather than as a politically-driven target.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “The report has rightly identified the need for an open debate on immigration and the need to take into account a range of views, not least of all UK businesses.

“The country’s future immigration policy should not be determined by a narrow ideological viewpoint, it should support the needs of the country and benefit the UK economy. We are hopeful that the Migration Advisory Committee’s report will highlight role migrant workers play and their importance, particularly to hospitality.

“Businesses will not have long to adjust to the new policy, whatever form it takes, so the Government must act quickly to ensure employers are not left behind. The Government also needs to ensure that the management of immigration goes beyond just the numbers so that it is managed in a way that benefits communities.

“UKHospitality has made the case for the sector and will continue to do so as we approach the Brexit date and beyond.