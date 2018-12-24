Millions of Brits Plan a Festive UK Trip Bringing £2.6 bn Boost to Economy

VisitEngland’s Christmas Trip Tracker Survey has revealed that more than 13 million Brits (26%) are planning an overnight trip in the UK during the Christmas and New Year period, bringing an estimated £2.6 billion boost to the economy.

The figures show an increase on last year’s results when 10.3 million Brits (20%) planned to take an overnight trip in the UK during the festive season.

Tourism Minister Michael Ellis said:

“It is excellent news that communities and businesses across the UK will see a festive tourism boost this Christmas. The UK’s tourism offer is very strong with brilliant things to do and places to see, and I encourage everyone to go out and explore our beautiful country.”

VisitEngland Director Patricia Yates said:

“It is great that so many of us are planning to take a domestic trip during the festive period, boosting the UK economy through tourism. From seasonal experiences visiting Christmas markets to enjoying year-round attractions such as walks in the countryside and dining out in restaurants, destinations across the country are tempting Brits to explore beyond their doorstep.”

Popular seasonal activities Brits plan to do include going out for a meal (43%) shopping at post-Christmas sales (37%) and visiting a Christmas market (31%). More than one-in-five (23%) will participate in outdoor activities such as walking or cycling.

Of those surveyed, younger people are more likely to spend money at seasonal shopping events, with 45% of

16-to-24 year olds planning to shop at post-Christmas sales and 49% planning to visit a Christmas market.

Among those definitely planning an overnight trip in England, 40% are planning on taking two or more trips during the festive period. The survey also shows that 11% of Brits have yet to decide if they will take an overnight trip in England during the festive season.

Tourism is worth £127 billion annually to the UK economy, creating jobs and boosting economic growth across its nations and region.