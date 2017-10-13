Minimise Alcohol Harms Over Festive Period, Urges Drinkaware

As pubs and bars gear up for the festive season, alcohol education charity Drinkaware is urging operators to take steps to minimise the risk of alcohol related harms in their venues.

Drinkaware chief executive Elaine Hindal said, “Alcohol is part of the festive celebrations for many people and most will enjoy a drink or two responsibly, without causing any harm to themselves or others.

“However, the sheer number of customers visiting pubs, clubs and bars at this busy time of year inevitably means a raised likelihood of alcohol harms. Responsible operators will want to create an environment that both helps customers to moderate their alcohol consumption, and supports those customers who might become vulnerable as a result of drinking too much.

“Drinkaware is keen to help operators to achieve their goals around responsible alcohol retailing, and we’d encourage them to explore the resources we can offer which include downloadable posters and an e-learning course for staff.”

Drinkaware tips for reducing festive alcohol harms