Misadventure Verdict Following Student’s Fatal Allergy Reaction

AN inquest jury has today returned a verdict of misadventure on student Shahida Shahid who suffered a fatal allergic reaction after eating a chicken burger at Manchester’s Almost Famous restaurant, in Manchester.

The inquest heard that the barman who took the student’s order “didn’t think he had been trained about allergens.”

Shahid who had allergies to dairy, nuts and shellfish, died after eating a chicken burger, which had been marinated in buttermilk, at Almost Famous in Manchester on 9 January 2015.

Reiss Balfour, the barman who took her order, told police under caution that he asked head chef Liam Tse for advice about Shahid’s allergies.

“A lack of communication between the server and the chef led Shahida to believe she could have this meal,” the jury foreman told the court.

In house trainer Laura Muttock told the jury that she was also unaware the burger was marinated in buttermilk.She identified 14 allergens restaurants had to be aware of and told the inquest Almost Famous documented them in an ‘allergy book’, which was shown to customers if required.

18 year-old Shahida, who suffered from a dairy allergy, was visiting the restaurant at the Great Northern Warehouse with friends in January, and had not been told the chicken burger had been marinated in buttermilk and it wasn’t stated on the menu.

The jury foreman said: “The ticket went through to the kitchen containing Shahida’s allergies which were missed numerous times during the preparation, construction and delivery of the burger.”

Within an hour of leaving the restaurant, she collapsed and was taken to hospital but died three days later. A post mortem examination concluded she died of a severe brain injury caused by acute anaphylaxis. Shahida had suffered a cardiac arrest which caused catastrophic brain damage.

The inquest heard that the chicken burger, which was marinated in buttermilk, had been prepared by sous chef Mathieu Pierre who invented the dish from his grandmother’s recipe.

The jurors heard that Mr Pierre seemed simply to miss the note on the order saying the customer had an allergy to dairy. However, he refused to answer questions when interviewed by police and also refused to give evidence to the inquest, and is now believed to be in Australia.

The jury was not given the option of reaching a verdict of unlawful killing.